Suburban Propane COO Steven Boyd to retire, effective January 1, 2025

Suburban Propane (SPH) Partners announced an executive promotion in line with its planned management succession. As previously announced, Steven Boyd, the Partnership’s COO, will retire effective January 1, 2025. The Partnership announced that Alejandro Centeno has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Operations as successor to Boyd. In his role, Centeno will report to Michael Stivala, President and CEO. Centeno has been with the Partnership for over 15 years, where he has held several managerial positions within the operations, most recently, rising to the level of Vice President – Operations since August 2023.

