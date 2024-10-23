Suburban Propane Announces Fiscal 2024 Results Call

Suburban Propane ( (SPH) ) has issued an announcement.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a leader in energy distribution, announced its Fiscal 2024 full year and fourth quarter results conference call scheduled for November 14, 2024. This event, accessible online and by phone, offers analysts and investors a chance to hear about the company’s performance and future outlook. With a history spanning over 95 years, Suburban Propane remains committed to customer service excellence and renewable energy initiatives across the U.S.

