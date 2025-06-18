Subsea7 to Begin Work on Substantial Subsea Contract Offshore Norway

Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY announced that it has secured a substantial contract from an undisclosed client offshore Norway. The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea infrastructure. However, the company has not disclosed the financial details of the contract. According to Subsea7, the “substantial” contract is valued between $150 million and $300 million.

SUBCY will be responsible for the construction and installation of pipeline bundles and spools, which should support the transportation of fluids. Additionally, the contract covers the engineering and installation of protection covers that safeguard the subsea infrastructure from damage, and tie-ins used to connect the pipelines with the associated subsea equipment. These activities will be executed using key subsea vessels from the company’s advanced fleet.

The company mentioned that the fabrication of the pipeline bundles will be completed in Wester, Scotland, and the project management and engineering work will be conducted from its offices at Stavanger, Norway, and Aberdeen, Scotland. The project management and engineering activities are slated to begin immediately. The offshore work related to this project is scheduled for 2025-2027.

Subsea7 mentioned that it shall leverage its past and current experiences to enhance its collaboration with clients. The company stated that its involvement in the field development process in the early stages enables it to assist the client in streamlining design solutions that are cost-effective and easy to implement. This can help the client reach a positive final investment decision on the project.

