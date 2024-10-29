News & Insights

Subsea 7 Lands Major Contract for Hornsea 3 Wind Project

October 29, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Subsea 7 has secured a substantial contract, valued between USD 150 million and USD 300 million, from Ørsted for the transport and installation of 192 inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project in the UK. This project strengthens Subsea 7’s position in the UK’s offshore wind market, marking their seventh collaboration with Ørsted.

