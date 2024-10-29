Subsea 7 Lands Major Contract for Hornsea 3 Wind Project

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Subsea 7 has secured a substantial contract, valued between USD 150 million and USD 300 million, from Ørsted for the transport and installation of 192 inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project in the UK. This project strengthens Subsea 7’s position in the UK’s offshore wind market, marking their seventh collaboration with Ørsted.

For further insights into GB:0OGK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.