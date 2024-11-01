News & Insights

Subaru of America reports October sales up 1.5% to 54,552 vehicles

November 01, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Subaru (FUJHY) of America reported 54,552 vehicle sales for October, an increase of 1.5 % compared with the October 2023 total of 53,772. SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 548,164, a 5.2% increase compared with the same period in 2023.

