S&U plc Navigates Court Rulings Impacting Finance Sector

S&U plc is assessing recent Court of Appeal decisions that demand stricter commission disclosure in the motor finance industry, impacting its subsidiary Advantage Finance. While the decisions are being appealed to the UK Supreme Court, S&U acknowledges that these rulings have sparked urgent discussions between regulatory bodies and the government, seeking a swift resolution. Advantage Finance remains unaffected by these specific commission models under review.

