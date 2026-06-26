STZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.86, changing hands as high as $148.12 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $126.45 per share, with $178.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.66. The STZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further STZ Research:

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