Styland Holdings Forecasts Reduced Loss in 2024

Styland Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, expecting to reduce its net loss to HK$18,020,000 for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$26,658,000 in the same period last year. This improvement is primarily due to decreased administrative and selling expenses, along with gains in the fair value of financial assets. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

