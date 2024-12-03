News & Insights

STV Group Secures New Series for Auction House Franchise

December 03, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

STV Group plc (GB:STVG) has released an update.

STV Studios has received a significant boost as Warner Bros. Discovery commissions three additional series from its popular Auction House franchise, totaling 37 new episodes. This includes a second series of The Derbyshire Auction House, following antiques dealer Irita Marriott, and new seasons of both The Yorkshire Auction House and its celebrity spin-off, promising viewers more exciting discoveries and stories. This development underscores the franchise’s success and the strong viewer connection it has established.

