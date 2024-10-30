Sturm Ruger reports Q3 EPS 28c, consensus 56c

Reports Q3 revenue $122.3M, one estimate $137.1M. CEO Christopher J. Killoy commented on the 2024 results, “The diversity of our products has been instrumental to our performance this year. We capitalized on the strong demand for several of our product families, including the Ruger American Rifle Generation II bolt-action rifles, the Marlin lever-action rifles, and the Security-380 pistol, maintaining our market share without sacrificing our long-term focus or pricing discipline. Despite the current promotion-rich environment, the estimated sell-through of our products from our independent distributors to retailers increased while our finished goods inventory and our distributors’ inventories have decreased 125,000 units in the past year. We are well positioned to increase production entering the traditionally stronger fall and winter selling seasons, allowing us to capitalize on the pent up demand for our more sought after products.”

