STT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/1/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/1/26, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.84, payable on 7/13/26. As a percentage of STT's recent stock price of $169.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $101.98 per share, with $175.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.41.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STT makes up 4.63% of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding STT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to STT — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, State Street Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further STT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.