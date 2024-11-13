Stryve Foods reports Q3 EPS (89c), consensus ($1.01)

Reports Q revenue $5.7M, consensus $6.26M.Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In Q3 2024, Stryve Foods (SNAX) continued to build momentum as we executed our transformation with discipline and focus. Our achievements in expanding distribution and driving margin improvements demonstrate the power of our strategy and our team’s commitment. We’re excited about our progress as we strengthen Stryve’s position in the healthy protein snacking category. The initiatives we’ve implemented provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth and profitability in the quarters to come.”

