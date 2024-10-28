News & Insights

Stryve Foods Expands Distribution with Dot Foods Partnership

October 28, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Stryve Foods ( (SNAX) ) has issued an update.

Stryve Foods has announced a strategic partnership with Dot Foods to enhance its distribution network, aiming for increased operational efficiency and broader market reach. This collaboration is expected to boost Stryve’s presence in the U.S., aligning with a new nationwide distribution deal with a leading retailer. Both moves are set to expand the availability of Stryve’s healthy, high-protein snacks across thousands of locations, catering to the rising consumer demand for convenient, low-sugar options.

