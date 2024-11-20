Stryker Stock May Gain From Oculan Lighting Platform's Launch

Stryker Corporation SYK unveiled the Oculan Lighting Platform, an innovative lighting solution designed to provide consistent, high-quality illumination, allowing surgeons to focus on delivering the highest standard of care.

The Oculan Lighting Platform excels in providing bright, even light in hard-to-reach spaces, wherein surgeons need it most. The platform’s enhanced contrast capabilities allow surgeons to distinguish between different tissues and anatomical structures more easily.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $388.68 at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, SYK shares have gained 29.8% compared with the industry’s 14.2% growth. The S&P 500 increased 24% in the same time frame.

Given the market potential for surgical lighting, SYK’s Oculan Lighting Platform is likely to provide a boost to the company’s business and generate additional revenues. This can further help the stock’s price to rise.

SYK currently has a market capitalization of $148.5 million. In the last reported quarter, SYK delivered an earnings surprise of 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the SYK’s Oculan Lighting Platform

In today's operating rooms (OR), when accuracy and precision are crucial, even the smallest difficulties can affect surgical results and make it more difficult for a surgeon to see properly and perform their job effectively. Clear visualization is one of the most critical aspects of surgical lighting. The Oculan Lighting Platform is designed to improve the visualization experience, surgical performance and patient safety within the operating room.

The Oculan Lighting Platform is made with long-term performance in consideration, with an emphasis on durability. Surgical teams can quickly modify settings to suit their own requirements thanks to its user-friendly interface. Suspension modularity allows for the Oculan Lighting Platform to be installed in operating rooms with existing Stryker surgical lights, causing minimal OR downtime.

The platform offers advanced features designed to enhance surgical precision and comfort. Its Fly Eye technology within the optical architecture ensures that instruments, hands and the surgeon's head do not create dim areas, providing even light distribution. The Oculan Platform provides consistent illumination, which allows surgeons to maintain a clear view and is designed to increase optical efficiency and reduce color ringing at the surgical site within procedures.

The Auto Lux and Microspot features provide uniform brightness and pure white even in harder-to-reach areas such as a deep cavity or small incision procedures. The SHD Mode of the platform allows for the removal of perceived red to improve contrast, tissue differentiation and reduction of glare off instrumentation to improve the visual experience. The platform is designed to produce less heat through heat dissipation, creating a cooler, more comfortable environment for lengthy surgeries. Reduced glare and reflection help surgeons stay focused and minimize eye strain.

Favorable Industry Prospects for SYK

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global surgical lights market size was valued at $1.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030.

A rise in regulatory approvals for operating room equipment, coupled with a rising focus on offering better patient care across different healthcare facilities, is expected to drive the demand for surgical lights. Factors, such as rising product availability, high demand for well-equipped operating rooms by healthcare professionals and surgeons, and accessibility of healthcare facilities, especially in emerging economies, are projected to further propel the growth of the market for surgical lights.

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SYK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.