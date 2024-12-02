Stryker assumed at Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker (SYK) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $445, up from $370, as the analyst assumed coverage of the stock. The analyst, who gets “anxiety around ortho volumes,” says the firm’s work suggests that even if industry growth has been backlog driven, there’s still a $1B-$2B remaining, underscoring growth in 2025. The analyst also points to M&A optionality and a “solid product cycle.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SYK:
- Stryker price target raised to $410 from $380 at Argus
- Stryker price target raised to $418 from $402 at Barclays
- Stryker price target raised to $411 from $406 at Citi
- Stryker price target raised to $380 from $370 at Truist
- Stryker price target raised to $420 from $380 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.