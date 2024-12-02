Stryker assumed at Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker (SYK) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $445, up from $370, as the analyst assumed coverage of the stock. The analyst, who gets “anxiety around ortho volumes,” says the firm’s work suggests that even if industry growth has been backlog driven, there’s still a $1B-$2B remaining, underscoring growth in 2025. The analyst also points to M&A optionality and a “solid product cycle.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.