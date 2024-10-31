News & Insights

Structural Monitoring Systems Projects Strong Financial Growth for FY25

October 31, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc forecasts a promising financial outlook for FY25, expecting a revenue increase of about 14% to A$30-34 million and a substantial EBITDA growth of 312.5% compared to the previous year. The company anticipates important milestones in Q3 FY25, including FAA certification that could open significant market opportunities with major airlines and the US Forest Service. These developments position SMS for strategic growth in avionics and contract manufacturing sectors.

