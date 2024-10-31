Structural Monitoring Systems Projects Strong Financial Growth for FY25

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc forecasts a promising financial outlook for FY25, expecting a revenue increase of about 14% to A$30-34 million and a substantial EBITDA growth of 312.5% compared to the previous year. The company anticipates important milestones in Q3 FY25, including FAA certification that could open significant market opportunities with major airlines and the US Forest Service. These developments position SMS for strategic growth in avionics and contract manufacturing sectors.

For further insights into AU:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.