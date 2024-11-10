News & Insights

Structural Monitoring Systems Issues New Securities on ASX

November 10, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems PLC has announced the issuance of 9,615,385 CHESS Depositary Interests, marking a significant step in their financial strategy. These securities will be quoted on the ASX, offering investors new opportunities in the market. The move underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and attract investment.

