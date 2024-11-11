Structural Monitoring Systems Announces CDI and Options Offering

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems is offering up to 3,846,154 CDIs at $0.52 each, with additional options, to raise up to $2 million. The offer includes free options for every four CDIs purchased, and a separate opportunity for investors to buy any unclaimed CDIs. This initiative is targeted at eligible CDI holders and specific investors, with a portion reserved for directors pending shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:SMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.