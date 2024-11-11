News & Insights

Structural Monitoring Systems Announces CDI and Options Offering

November 11, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.

Structural Monitoring Systems is offering up to 3,846,154 CDIs at $0.52 each, with additional options, to raise up to $2 million. The offer includes free options for every four CDIs purchased, and a separate opportunity for investors to buy any unclaimed CDIs. This initiative is targeted at eligible CDI holders and specific investors, with a portion reserved for directors pending shareholder approval.

