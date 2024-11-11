Structural Monitoring Systems Announces CDI and Options Offering

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:SMN) has released an update.
Structural Monitoring Systems is offering up to 3,846,154 CDIs at $0.52 each, with additional options, to raise up to $2 million. The offer includes free options for every four CDIs purchased, and a separate opportunity for investors to buy any unclaimed CDIs. This initiative is targeted at eligible CDI holders and specific investors, with a portion reserved for directors pending shareholder approval.
