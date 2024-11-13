Stronghold Digital Mining reports Q3 EPS ($1.34) vs. ($2.26) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $11.2M vs.$17.7M last year. During the third quarter of 2024, Stronghold generated 188 Bitcoin, and approximately $0.5 million of energy revenues, which represented the equivalent of 8 Bitcoin at the average price of Bitcoin during the period, for a total of 196 Bitcoin equivalents. This represents an approximately 35% decrease versus the Bitcoin-equivalent production during the second quarter of 2024, which was primarily a result of the Bitcoin halving that occurred on April 19, 2024, that caused a reduction in the block subsidy from 6.25 Bitcoin to 3.125 Bitcoin.
