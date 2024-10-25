News & Insights

Stronghold Digital Mining CFO Matthew Smith to resign

October 25, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) announced that Chief Financial Officer Matthew Smith will resign from his position, effective November 15, 2024, after the company files its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024. Smith will also step down from the company’s Board of Directors at that time. Smith’s resignation was not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices. Following his departure, the company intends to retain Smith as a consultant to assist with the transition of his responsibilities for a period of time. Currently, the company does not intend to fill the vacancy on the Board that will be created following the effective date of Smith’s resignation.

