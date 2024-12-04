Strong Petrochemical Faces Winding-Up Petitions in Cayman and Hong Kong

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited is facing a winding-up petition in the Cayman Islands, filed by Mr. Yao Guoliang, and another in Hong Kong, filed by Speed Success Group Limited. The petitions could result in the company’s liquidation or a reorganization of its affairs and shareholding. The company is actively seeking legal advice and will keep its investors informed of any significant developments.

