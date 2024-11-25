News & Insights

Stocks

Strong Petrochemical Delays Dividend Amid Legal Petition

November 25, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the payment of its 2024 interim dividend due to a winding-up petition filed by Speed Success Group Limited. This legal action has necessitated a postponement of the dividend payment as the company seeks a validation order from the High Court. Shareholders and investors are advised to stay informed about ongoing developments.

For further insights into HK:0852 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.