Strong Petrochemical Delays Dividend Amid Legal Petition

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.
Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the payment of its 2024 interim dividend due to a winding-up petition filed by Speed Success Group Limited. This legal action has necessitated a postponement of the dividend payment as the company seeks a validation order from the High Court. Shareholders and investors are advised to stay informed about ongoing developments.
