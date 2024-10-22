Strong Insider Buying Reported in VLUE Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 295.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), which makes up 3.44% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $246,697,328 worth of LUV, making it the #138 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUV:

LUV — last trade: $30.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 643,788 $29.98 $19,300,400 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 530,918 $29.89 $15,866,908 09/30/2024 Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman 33,921 $29.52 $1,001,348 09/30/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 1,184,898 $29.47 $34,919,943 09/30/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 705,904 $29.65 $20,928,724 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 241,744 $29.39 $7,105,877 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 165,553 $29.15 $4,826,003 10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 127,195 $29.49 $3,750,908

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding PPP

 REVG Historical Stock Prices

 WARR Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.