Strong Insider Buying Reported in VLUE Holdings

October 22, 2024 — 02:56 pm EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 295.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), which makes up 3.44% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $246,697,328 worth of LUV, making it the #138 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUV:

LUV — last trade: $30.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 643,788 $29.98 $19,300,400
10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 530,918 $29.89 $15,866,908
09/30/2024 Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman 33,921 $29.52 $1,001,348
09/30/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 1,184,898 $29.47 $34,919,943
09/30/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 705,904 $29.65 $20,928,724
10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 241,744 $29.39 $7,105,877
10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 165,553 $29.15 $4,826,003
10/01/2024 Rakesh Gangwal Director 127,195 $29.49 $3,750,908

