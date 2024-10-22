Strong Insider Buying Reported in VLUE Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 295.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), which makes up 3.44% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $246,697,328 worth of LUV, making it the #138 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUV:
LUV — last trade: $30.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/01/2024
|Rakesh Gangwal
|Director
|643,788
|$29.98
|$19,300,400
|10/01/2024
|Rakesh Gangwal
|Director
|530,918
|$29.89
|$15,866,908
|09/30/2024
|Gary C. Kelly
|Executive Chairman
|33,921
|$29.52
|$1,001,348
|09/30/2024
|Rakesh Gangwal
|Director
|1,184,898
|$29.47
|$34,919,943
|09/30/2024
|Rakesh Gangwal
|Director
|705,904
|$29.65
|$20,928,724
|10/01/2024
|Rakesh Gangwal
|Director
|241,744
|$29.39
|$7,105,877
|10/01/2024
|Rakesh Gangwal
|Director
|165,553
|$29.15
|$4,826,003
|10/01/2024
|Rakesh Gangwal
|Director
|127,195
|$29.49
|$3,750,908
