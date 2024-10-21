News & Insights

Strong Insider Buying Reported in DSI Holdings

October 21, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI) shows an impressive 819.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), which makes up 52.05% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,491,110,036 worth of HLT, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HLT:

HLT — last trade: $238.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/28/2024 Melanie Healey Director 2,000 $199.65 $399,299
09/10/2024 Judith McHale Director 4,750 $210.81 $1,001,361

And AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), the #282 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $112,103,358 worth of AGCO, which represents approximately 2.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGCO is detailed in the table below:

AGCO — last trade: $101.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2024 Michael c. Arnold Director 1,800 $87.69 $157,842
08/08/2024 Bob De Lange Director 1,415 $88.28 $124,916
08/05/2024 Bob De Lange Director 1,420 $87.91 $124,832

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

