Strong Insider Buying Reported in DSI Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI) shows an impressive 819.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), which makes up 52.05% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,491,110,036 worth of HLT, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HLT:
HLT — last trade: $238.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/28/2024
|Melanie Healey
|Director
|2,000
|$199.65
|$399,299
|09/10/2024
|Judith McHale
|Director
|4,750
|$210.81
|$1,001,361
And AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), the #282 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $112,103,358 worth of AGCO, which represents approximately 2.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGCO is detailed in the table below:
AGCO — last trade: $101.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2024
|Michael c. Arnold
|Director
|1,800
|$87.69
|$157,842
|08/08/2024
|Bob De Lange
|Director
|1,415
|$88.28
|$124,916
|08/05/2024
|Bob De Lange
|Director
|1,420
|$87.91
|$124,832
