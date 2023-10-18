Strive Asset Management Moves Into Model Portfolios

Strive Asset Management, the upstart asset manager which was founded by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is launching its own model portfolio offerings. Strive is seeking to compete with Blackrock and Vanguard by solely focusing on economic factors when it comes to investing rather than also accounting for non-economic factors like ESG.

Strive’s model portfolios would also have the same investing and voting style as its funds. In its filing, the company said, “Strive engages in advocacy intended to encourage public companies to focus on economic factors in maximizing value for shareholders. This may include submitting or supporting shareholder proposals at public companies, advocating for changes in management or corporate structure at public companies, and a wide variety of corporate and/or public engagement.”

Its model portfolios would use existing Strive ETFs and one third-party ETF. In terms of fees, Strive would only receive its ordinary ETF fees and not charge any additional fees for its models. Currently, the asset manager has launched 11 ETFs with expense ratios between 5 and 49 basis points.

As of last month, these 11 ETFs had just over $1 billion in assets. The company aims to appeal to conservative-minded investors who are turned off by focus on ESG and other non-economic factors when it comes to investing and shareholder initiatives.

Finsum: Strive Asset Management is launching model portfolios as it looks to compete and take market share away from more established asset managers.

