Striking Machinists Union Engages In Indirect Talks With Boeing

(RTTNews) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 751, representing 33,000 striking machinists at Boeing (BA), announced that it is currently engaged in indirect discussions with the company, facilitated by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

The union emphasized its commitment to seeking a fair resolution and its responsibility to strive for an agreement, promising to provide updates on any progress as it occurs.

"We are actively engaged in indirect discussions with the company, facilitated by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su. As part of our responsibility to seek a fair resolution, we are fully committed to these talks. It is our responsibility to attempt to reach a resolution. We will report on any progress once it happens," said the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 751 in a social media post.

Recently, Boeing announced plans to lay off approximately 10% of its workforce, or about 17,000 employees, amid ongoing financial losses and production delays caused by the strike involving union machinists. The company anticipates a significant loss in the third quarter due to the IAM work stoppage and charges in its commercial airplanes and defence segments.

Boeing withdrew its pay offer to the approximately 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), stating that the union had not taken its proposals seriously after two days of talks.

The striking machinists have been on strike since September 13, demanding a 40% wage increase over four years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.