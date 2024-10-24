Strike Resources Upholds Corporate Governance Standards

Strike Resources Limited (AU:SRK) has released an update.

Strike Resources Limited reaffirms its commitment to high standards of corporate governance, following ASX recommendations closely. The company emphasizes solid management foundations, ethical behavior, and risk management, aiming to protect stakeholder interests and ensure transparency. Strike’s board retains ultimate control over strategic direction and performance, while delegating day-to-day management to senior executives.

