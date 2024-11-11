Strike Resources and Peru Collaborate on Apurimac Project

Strike Resources Limited (AU:SRK) has released an update.

Strike Resources Limited has held a crucial meeting with the Peruvian Government to discuss the Apurimac Iron Ore Project and the proposed Andahuaylas-Marcona railway, which promises to improve logistical efficiency and reduce transportation costs. The Peruvian Government has expressed strong support for the project, marking a significant step in advancing Strike’s iron ore assets and infrastructure development in the region. This collaboration aims to benefit both Peru’s economy and local communities while supporting Strike’s growth strategy.

