Strike Energy Eyes Growth in Perth Basin Assets

Strike Energy Limited has responded to increased market interest following Hancock Prospecting’s significant acquisition in the Perth Basin, emphasizing the deep value in its own gas assets. With ambitions for a robust Gas Acceleration Strategy, Strike is advancing several projects, including the productive Walyering site and the promising Erregulla fields, underpinned by strong financial backing from Macquarie Bank. This strategic focus aims to position the company for substantial shareholder returns from 2027 onwards.

