Stride price target raised to $94 from $90 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Stride (LRN) to $94 from $90 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its model to reflect the company’s Q1 results as well as the full year guidance. Stride delivered a standout set of results showing that even if growth is “one dimensional” in 2025, there is still scope for the company to materially surprise to the upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Citi awaits a better entry point into the shares.

