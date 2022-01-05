Stride (LRN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.30, changing hands as low as $31.26 per share. Stride Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.70 per share, with $38.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.46.

