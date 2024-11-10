News & Insights

Strickland Metals Unveils Significant Gold Discovery

November 10, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has announced a significant new gold and base metal discovery at the Kotlovi Prospect within its Rogozna Project in Serbia. The discovery, highlighted by impressive assay results, underscores the potential for substantial mineral resources just 350 meters from the existing Medenovac deposit. The company plans further drilling to explore the extent and geological controls of this promising find.

