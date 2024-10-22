News & Insights

Strickland Metals Unveils Promising Yandal Gold Results

October 22, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has announced promising results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia, revealing significant gold mineralization at the Bronco and Marwari deposits. The company successfully delineated high-grade zones, extending mineralization along strike and at depth, which enhances the project’s growth potential. An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is slated for release in Q2 2025, with further drilling planned to bolster resource expansion.

