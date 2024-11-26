Strickland Metals Uncovers Promising Drilling Results

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.
Strickland Metals Ltd has announced impressive new drilling results from its Shanac Deposit in Serbia, highlighting the site’s potential with notable gold and base metal finds. The recent assays extend the high-grade gold mineralization zone, reinforcing the prospect’s growth potential and promising a resource update in early 2025. With significant cash reserves, Strickland is well-positioned to continue its exploration efforts.
