Strickland Metals Advances Serbian Gold Project

November 03, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has begun Phase Two metallurgical testwork on bulk samples from its Shanac Deposit at the Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia. Building on successful 2021 results, the testwork aims to enhance metal recoveries and validate processing methods for the 4.6Moz AuEq deposit. The company continues extensive drilling, with promising results expected from the Kotlovi Prospect.

