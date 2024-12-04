Stria Lithium Ends Jeremiah Project Amid Market Shifts

Stria Lithium (TSE:SRA) has released an update.

Stria Lithium Inc. has decided to terminate its Jeremiah Project in Quebec due to insufficient evidence of lithium-bearing pegmatites, despite initial promising data. The company aims to conserve resources amid fluctuating lithium market conditions and focus on more promising opportunities, such as their Central Pontax Lithium Project in the Canadian ‘Lithium Triangle.’

