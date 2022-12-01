Strengthening Relationships by Putting Purpose Into Action

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to champion inclusive economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential. This year, we celebrated our second annual Purpose Week, in which we highlighted those in our communities who are putting our purpose into action.

We spoke with Nasdaq Purpose Champion Christopher Shields, Director of Market Data for Nasdaq.com, about the importance of leading with purpose locally and in your relationships.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and what it entails.

As head of market data for Nasdaq.com, I work to provide information to individual investors to help them trade smarter. As a person from humble beginnings, I understand the power of investing in one's own future.

As a Nasdaq Purpose Champion, you're a leader in giving back to the community. What motivates you to pay it forward?

The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) employee network supports Nasdaq's LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies. As a co-chair of The OPEN, helping other employees is what energizes me to pay it forward. In one of our social events, there was a person that said that having information posted on our intranet about transitioning gives them the support that is needed to begin their journey.

Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you've had with and outside Nasdaq?

Over the past year, one of my favorite community events was to support a local charity walk to amplify as an ally the work of La Clínica Del Pueblo.

They are an organization with a mission to build a healthy Latino community through culturally appropriate health services, focusing on those most in need.

One of my favorite events of all time, which Nasdaq's GLOBE employee network hosted, was during the pandemic and allowed us to watch the live broadcast of the "Commitment March." Supporting others and speaking out against hateful and unjust actions is an important part of our culture at Nasdaq.

What's your definition of purpose?

Acting locally makes a huge difference and has been a part of my family traditions. As a small child, my mom brought me to the 1st earth day event, and I have continued to partake every year. My dad included me in helping with his recycling effort as a part of a local ARC office, which created an opportunity for people with different abilities.

What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that purpose with others?

Our Nasdaq local offices have had some amazing events from India to Atlanta, helping grassroots organizations grow.

Amplifying and supporting others is a way to have a network effect that maximizes our efforts.

Any advice for people looking to give back to their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family and friends?

Supporting other people is a way to strengthen your relationships. Letting people know that you support them pays dividends that are priceless.

