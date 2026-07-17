Strength Seen in GrafTech (EAF): Can Its 7.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

GrafTech International (EAF) shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of GrafTech have moved higher ahead of its second-quarter 2026 earnings release, with investors anticipating signs of operational improvement. The upcoming results are expected to benefit from stronger sales volumes and the company's pricing actions. To offset elevated input costs, including oil-based raw materials, energy and logistics, GrafTech has continued implementing cost-reduction initiatives focused on improving production efficiency and optimizing manufacturing schedules. These efforts are expected to support margins and reflect in the company's second-quarter performance.

This maker of graphite products is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenues are expected to be $125.53 million, down 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For GrafTech, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EAF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

GrafTech is a member of the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. One other stock in the same industry, Esab (ESAB), finished the last trading session 5.3% higher at $91.81. ESAB has returned -12.1% over the past month.

For Esab, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.42. This represents a change of +4.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Esab currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.