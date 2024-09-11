Strength in Key Markets and E-commerce Drives Costco's Sales

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST continues to showcase decent performance, propelled by its strategic emphasis on key markets and e-commerce initiatives. The company's recent sales figures underscore the effectiveness of its business strategy, supported by competitive pricing and robust membership trends.



Costco's ability to navigate challenges effectively emphasizes its dominant market position. This Issaquah, WA-based company reported net sales of $78.2 billion for the 16 weeks ended Sep. 1, 2024, reflecting a 1% increase compared to the $77.4 billion recorded during the 17-week fourth quarter in fiscal 2023.

Costco’s Key Markets Show Steady Comp Sales Growth

Costco’s fourth-quarter comparable sales illustrate its market strength across various regions. For the 16 weeks, comparable sales in the United States grew by 5.3%, while Canada and Other International markets saw increases of 5.5% and 5.7%, respectively. The overall comparable sales rose by 5.4%. This stellar performance follows consecutive increases of 6.6% and 5.6% in the third and second quarters, respectively.



When adjusting for the effects of gasoline prices and foreign exchange rates, Costco’s comparable sales paint an even more impressive picture. In the United States, comparable sales, excluding these factors, rose by 6.3% in the final quarter, while Canada and Other International markets posted gains of 7.9% and 9.3%, respectively. The company’s total comparable sales, excluding these external factors, increased by 6.9%.



One of the standout aspects of Costco’s fourth-quarter performance was its 18.9% increase in e-commerce comparable sales. This growth was even more pronounced when excluding the impacts of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, with e-commerce sales surging 19.5%. The surge in online sales underscores the company's effective digital strategy and ability to cater to the evolving shopping preferences of consumers.



Final Words on Costco

Costco's ability to offer products at lower prices than many of its competitors is a major draw for its customer base. By selling items in bulk, the company achieves economies of scale, allowing it to negotiate favorable terms with suppliers and pass the savings on to consumers. This pricing strategy attracts a broad demographic, enhancing Costco's appeal across various market segments. The recent membership fee hike that went into effect on Sep. 1 adds a new dimension to the company's revenue strategy and could potentially bolster its financial performance going forward.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 21.4% in the past six months, significantly outperforming both its industry peers and the broader S&P 500 index, which have recorded gains of 8.7% and 5.8%, respectively.

3 Stocks Looking Red Hot

The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Sprouts Farmers SFM, which is engaged in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Flowers Foods FLO, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings calls for growth of around 1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

