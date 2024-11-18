Streamplay Studio Suspends Trading Amid Acquisition Plans

Emerge Gaming Limited (AU:SP8) has released an update.
Streamplay Studio Limited (ASX: SP8) has requested a voluntary suspension of its shares from trading on the ASX, pending an announcement related to a corporate acquisition and an ASX price query. The company plans to keep the suspension in place until November 25, 2024, or until further announcements. Streamplay Studio is a key player in casual gaming, eSports technology, and entertainment solutions, continually innovating to meet customer needs.
