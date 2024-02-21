News & Insights

Personal Finance

Streamlining Your Practice for a Smoother Succession

February 21, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Streamlining Your Practice for a Smoother Succession

The value of your financial advice practice hinges on several key factors when you approach succession, including client stability, profitability, and operational efficiency. The latter factor often gets overlooked, yet it plays a crucial role in attracting potential successors and maximizing your final valuation.

 

While a buyer assesses revenue and profit potential, they also evaluate the effort required to maintain that profitability. Inheriting a complex, inefficient practice, no matter how lucrative, could deter buyers due to the sheer "pain-in-the-backside" factor. Remember, no one wants to inherit a mess.

 

Therefore, streamlining your operations becomes crucial as you prepare for the transition. Focus on simplifying workflow, automating tasks, and leveraging technology to create a well-organized, easily manageable practice. This enhances your current practice and significantly increases its attractiveness to potential successors, ultimately leading to a smoother, more rewarding transition.

Finsum: When it comes to selling a practice, it’s not just how profitable it is that matters. How operationally efficient the practice is may matter more.

  • succession planning
  • advisor transition
  • selling a practice
  • operational efficiency

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.