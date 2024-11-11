Strawbear Entertainment to Renew iQIYI Licensing Deal

Strawbear Entertainment Group (HK:2125) has released an update.

Strawbear Entertainment Group is set to renew its copyright licensing framework agreement with iQIYI, extending their collaboration for another year beginning January 1, 2025. This move is expected to maintain the group’s revenue stream from licensing its audiovisual works. The proposal is pending approval from independent shareholders, with a circular detailing the terms and recommendations to be issued by December 5, 2024.

