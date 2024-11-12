News & Insights

Strattec Security Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

November 12, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

The latest update is out from Strattec Security ( (STRT) ).

Strattec Security Corporation, a leader in automotive security solutions, has appointed Matthew Pauli as its new Chief Financial Officer effective November 13, 2024. With over two decades of financial leadership experience, Pauli is expected to drive the company’s transformation and enhance financial operations. His appointment aims to improve cash generation and operational performance, aligning with Strattec’s strategic goals for more predictable growth and unlocking the company’s earnings potential.

