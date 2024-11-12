Strattec Security Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

The latest update is out from Strattec Security ( (STRT) ).

Strattec Security Corporation, a leader in automotive security solutions, has appointed Matthew Pauli as its new Chief Financial Officer effective November 13, 2024. With over two decades of financial leadership experience, Pauli is expected to drive the company’s transformation and enhance financial operations. His appointment aims to improve cash generation and operational performance, aligning with Strattec’s strategic goals for more predictable growth and unlocking the company’s earnings potential.

See more data about STRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.