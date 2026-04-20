Strategy (MSTR) Soars 11.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Strategy MSTR shares soared 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $166.52. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% gain over the past four weeks.

MSTR is benefiting from disciplined Bitcoin accumulation, enhanced liquidity through capital raises, expansion of high-yield digital credit products, rising institutional adoption, and consistent Bitcoin-per-share growth, supporting long-term upside.

This business software company is expected to post quarterly loss of $3.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +79.3%. Revenues are expected to be $124.6 million, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Strategy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MSTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Strategy is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR QFIN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $14.13. QFIN has returned 6.3% in the past month.

For Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -25.7% over the past month to $0.96. This represents a change of -44.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.