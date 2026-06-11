Strategy Declines 25% YTD: Time to Exit or Hold the Stock?

Strategy MSTR shares have lost 24.6% year to date (YTD), sharply underperforming the broader Zacks Finance sector’s growth of 1.2% and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 9.9%.



Strategy shares have also lagged behind key peers, such as Hut 8 Corp. HUT, Riot Platforms RIOT and CleanSpark CLSK. Year to date, Hut 8 Corp., Riot Platforms and CleanSpark have surged 128.7%, 88.8% and 45%, respectively.



The sharp decline in MSTR shares reflects growing investor concerns over the company’s massive unrealized Bitcoin-related losses, rising balance-sheet risk and increasing dependence on external financing to sustain growth. Investor sentiment has weakened as Strategy relies heavily on equity offerings and preferred stock issuances to fund additional Bitcoin purchases rather than internally generated operating cash flows.

MSTR’s YTD Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This raises an important question for investors: Should they continue holding MSTR, or is it time to exit before risks intensify further? Let’s assess the situation more thoroughly.

Strategy’s Rich Valuation Raises Concerns

From a valuation standpoint, Strategy remains highly expensive, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 80.64X — far above the sector's average of 8.82X. Its Value Score of F reinforces concerns that the stock is significantly overvalued.



Even key peers trade at substantially lower multiples. Hut 8 trades at 25.52X forward sales, Riot Platforms at 12.77X and CleanSpark at 5.22X. This suggests that Strategy continues to command a steep premium despite growing operational and financial risks.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bitcoin Price Volatility Remains a Major Risk for MSTR

Strategy’s business remains heavily exposed to Bitcoin price volatility, making its financial performance highly unpredictable. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a massive $14.5 billion unrealized fair-value loss on digital assets as Bitcoin prices declined sharply. Despite purchasing nearly 89,600 additional bitcoins, the value of digital assets still dropped by $7.2 billion due to a 23% decline in Bitcoin prices. The company also posted a net loss of $12.8 billion, highlighting how closely earnings are tied to crypto market fluctuations rather than stable operating fundamentals.

MSTR acknowledged that quarterly results were primarily affected by the decline in Bitcoin’s fair value, a trend also noticed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Growing concerns about earnings volatility and the company’s increasing reliance on Bitcoin price movements have weakened investor confidence. Strategy’s balance sheet is now overwhelmingly concentrated in Bitcoin holdings, with the company owning more than 845,000 BTC. This extreme dependence on Bitcoin market performance remains one of MSTR’s biggest long-term business and financial risks.

Heavy Reliance on Financing Pressures Strategy

Beyond Bitcoin volatility, investors are increasingly concerned about how Strategy finances its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.



Strategy’s long-term growth model remains heavily dependent on continuous access to capital markets to fund additional Bitcoin purchases. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the company raised approximately $7.4 billion through at-the-market equity offerings and preferred stock issuances, followed by another $4.3 billion between April 1 and May 3, 2026. Total capital raised year to date reached nearly $11.7 billion, with funding increasingly shifting toward preferred equity and “digital credit” instruments such as STRC, rather than internally generated operating cash flow.



MSTR’s growth strategy now depends heavily on continued investor demand for its equity and Bitcoin-linked preferred securities. A prolonged decline in Bitcoin prices or weaker investor appetite for crypto-linked securities could significantly pressure the company’s fundraising ability and long-term growth strategy. Persistent dependence on external financing also raises dilution risk and leaves the company more vulnerable to tightening liquidity conditions and unfavorable capital market environments.

Weak Software Business Continues to Hurt MSTR

Compounding these risks, Strategy’s core software operations remain relatively small compared with its massive Bitcoin exposure.



In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated total revenues of only $124.3 million while reporting an operating loss of $14.5 billion, largely due to declines in Bitcoin’s fair value. This highlights the widening gap between the scale of Strategy’s software business and the size of its Bitcoin-related exposure.



Despite maintaining its enterprise analytics software business, Strategy’s valuation and earnings are now overwhelmingly tied to Bitcoin performance rather than software operations. With a Bitcoin reserve valued at roughly $64 billion, the company’s investment thesis is increasingly dependent on crypto-market performance instead of stable software-driven cash flows. This model indicates that if Bitcoin prices remain weak for an extended period, core business operations may lack the capacity to cover mounting crypto-related losses and financing obligations.



Strategy’s shares are currently trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating weak momentum and a bearish near-term trend.

MSTR Trades Below 50-Day and 200-Day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Selling MSTR Stock Is the Wise Move

Strategy remains one of the market’s most aggressive institutional Bitcoin plays, meaning future stock performance will likely remain closely tied to Bitcoin prices. Investors who are highly optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term potential may still consider MSTR as a form of 'leveraged crypto exposure' with high-risk, high-reward potential.



However, the company’s massive unrealized losses, elevated valuation, heavy reliance on external financing and relatively weak underlying software business significantly increase downside risk. Persistent dilution from equity and preferred issuances could also pressure long-term shareholder returns.



Until MSTR shows stronger balance-sheet stability, improved operating performance and a more stable Bitcoin environment, the stock is likely to remain risky.



MSTR stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.