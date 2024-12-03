StrategX Advances Critical Metals Exploration in Canada

Strategx Elements Corp. (TSE:STGX) has released an update.

StrategX Elements Corp. is making significant strides in critical metals exploration at its Nagvaak Project in Nunavut, Canada, by identifying new regional targets and establishing robust logistics for the 2025 drill campaign. The company emphasizes community engagement and operational efficiency, supported by a recent $4.5 million financing to advance its flagship project. These efforts aim to define a world-class critical metals deposit, contributing to global green energy transition and national supply chain security.

