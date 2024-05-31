Strategic Energy Resources Shareholder Interest Shifts

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of substantial holder Graeme Kirke, where his voting power in the company has decreased from 13.90% to 11.11% due to a dilution corresponding with a company placement of shares. No new associates have been reported, and the changes are detailed in the recent notice following the last reporting on 6/09/2023.

