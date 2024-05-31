News & Insights

Stocks

Strategic Energy Resources Shareholder Interest Shifts

May 31, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of substantial holder Graeme Kirke, where his voting power in the company has decreased from 13.90% to 11.11% due to a dilution corresponding with a company placement of shares. No new associates have been reported, and the changes are detailed in the recent notice following the last reporting on 6/09/2023.

For further insights into AU:SER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.