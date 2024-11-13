News & Insights

Strategic Elements Supports SMEs with Pooled Fund Investments

November 13, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

Strategic Elements Ltd (AU:SOR) has released an update.

Strategic Elements Ltd, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, operates as a Pooled Development Fund to provide vital capital to small and medium-sized Australian enterprises. These funds offer tax benefits to shareholders to offset the risks associated with SME investments. Despite the program’s closure to new registrations, existing funds like Strategic Elements continue to support the growth of local businesses.

