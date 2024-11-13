Stratasys Financial Update: Cash Reserves Decline

Stratasys (SSYS) has released an update.

Stratasys Ltd. has released its unaudited interim financial statements for the periods ending September 30, 2024, showing a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $82.6 million to $64 million since the start of the year. This highlights a shift in the company’s financial position that investors may want to monitor closely as it could impact future performance.

