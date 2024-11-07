News & Insights

Stratasys Announces Key Approvals at Shareholder Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Stratasys (SSYS) has released an update.

Stratasys Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 annual shareholder meeting where key proposals were approved, including the re-election of its board members, the renewal of its executive compensation policy, and the re-appointment of its independent auditors. These decisions underscore the company’s strategic direction and commitment to robust governance practices. With strong shareholder support, Stratasys continues to solidify its leadership in the 3D printing industry.

